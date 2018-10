A Florida mother is now reliving her daughter's death after the baby girl's ashes were stolen.LaQuinta McKinney says all her belongings were stacked on the porch while she was recently moving.When she was away picking up a U-haul truck, McKinney says thieves ransacked her belongings in 30 minutes.The 2-month-old's ashes were stolen within a teddy bear the family says helped them to keep her memory alive after she passed away of SIDS in 2016.