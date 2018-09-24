Baby boy dies in house fire day after his parents got married

EMBED </>More Videos

A day after a couple married, their baby boy died in a house fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

By and Cate Caugiuran
CHICAGO, Illinois --
A 7-month-old baby boy was killed in a house fire early Sunday, just one day after his parents got married.

The baby's father was in critical condition Sunday evening for injuries sustained in the fire. The boy's mother and six other children, ages 1 to 17, also escaped from the home.

The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in a home in the 1700 block of West 59th Street in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The baby was identified as Treshawn Estes, according to his aunt, Cynthia Estes.

EMBED More News Videos

A baby boy was killed in an accidental house fire early Sunday.



The baby's parents, Samuel (Tony) Estes, 51, and Shamekia Williamson, 37, were married on Saturday. They had a blended family of seven children.

"Here it is his wedding day and they lose their baby and he almost lost his life," Cynthia Estes said.

Police on routine patrol were the first to help, witnesses said. Two officers went inside the home and one broke a window so they could get in, a witness said.

When firefighters arrived, the first floor of the house was engulfed in flames. Fire officials say the fire was accidental and started from a stove.

Samuel Estes sustained cuts, bruises and burns after jumping out of a second floor window to escape the flames.

It was unclear if the home had working smoke detectors.

Relatives say the fire is the latest tragedy to befall them.

Six month ago, they lost their matriarch. Now, with the family home destroyed and with no savings or insurance money to pay for the baby's funeral, they're hoping for a miracle and the kindness of strangers.

"We need help. We need more than just prayer. Whatever you all can do to help we would really appreciate it," said relative Cynthia Taylor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firedeadly firebaby deathu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged in 4-year-old girl's murder sentenced to 60 years
Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his apartment fired
Houston police arrest 54 for prostitution in a month
Stafford to be home to Houston area's first In-N-Out Burger
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with 2 coffee creations
Columbus ISD closed today after threat on Snapchat
Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
Scrabble: You can now play 'twerk,' 'emoji'
Show More
Woman on vacation attacked by shark while fishing in Bahamas
Wrong way driver killed in crash with big rig on Hwy 290
Judge to decide if Bill Cosby goes to prison for sex assault
6-year-old boy with autism missing after trip with father
FLAVOR OF FALL: Blue Bell releases Spiced Pumpkin Pecan
More News