6-month-old boy dies at San Antonio daycare after choking on his vomit

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
There's a heartbreaking search for answers in San Antonio after a 6-month-old baby died at a daycare.

The Donnell family said the daycare called them Tuesday to say their son Michael was unresponsive.

Police said the daycare staff did CPR, but the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His parents said Michael just learned how to roll over and it would make him throw up. They said they warned the daycare, but they believe no one was watching him and that's why he choked on his vomit.
