Arts & Entertainment

Axelrad hosting 1st rooftop drive-in concert this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With bars being allowed to open this Friday, this Houston business is bringing back live music.

As a way to help local musicians, Axelrad Beer Garden announced its first ever rooftop drive-in concert will be this Saturday, May 23, with Flower Graves and El Lago in collaboration with Wonky Power.

The way it's expected to work is the concert's audio will be transmitted through your car's FM radio and a live video stream will be on a large projector. The video will also be available through Axelrad's website.

Drive-in parking location will be in front of Axelrad's building. The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., with tickets still available for purchase.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertsocial distancingbarhoustonrooftop
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UH president and 2 coaches taking 6-month pay cuts
ICU capacity strained at LBJ and Ben Taub hospitals
Harris County ICU usage spiked 21 percent in last 7 days
Harris County Judge extends stay-at-home order to June 10
City park pools and splash pads to stay closed, mayor says
Texas DPS announces limited reopening of driver license offices
Gov. Abbott lifts air travel restrictions into Texas
Show More
These 2 popular shopping mall staples are closing stores
Girl visits father with COVID-19 through glass window
Here's what NOAA is predicting for the Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA hurricane outlook released
91 more Gerald Goines drug convictions being investigated
More TOP STORIES News