HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With bars being allowed to open this Friday, this Houston business is bringing back live music.
As a way to help local musicians, Axelrad Beer Garden announced its first ever rooftop drive-in concert will be this Saturday, May 23, with Flower Graves and El Lago in collaboration with Wonky Power.
The way it's expected to work is the concert's audio will be transmitted through your car's FM radio and a live video stream will be on a large projector. The video will also be available through Axelrad's website.
Drive-in parking location will be in front of Axelrad's building. The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., with tickets still available for purchase.
The video above is from a previous story.
Axelrad hosting 1st rooftop drive-in concert this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More