Houston leaders to update investigation into shooting death of 14-year-old boy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- City of Houston leaders will be holding a news conference to talk about the shooting death of a teen from May 6.

The teen was identified by his family to ABC13 as 14-year-old Lamar High School student Axel Turcios.

Police say the shooting happened the night of Friday, May 6 outside of the apartment complex where he lived on Ella Lee Lane. Turcios later died in the hospital.

On the scene the night of the shooting, police told ABC13 two Hispanic men approached the teen. They were unsure at the time if both men shot at the boy.

HPD officers initially said the teen's shoes were stolen. A week later they told ABC13 that information was preliminary and couldn't confirm that but did say an item or items were stolen from the teen, but they didn't specify what.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Police Chief Troy Finner and Turcios' family will speak at 2 p.m. at HPD.

At this time no arrests have been made in the shooting death of the teen or charges have been filed.
