Awkwafina and Sandra Oh star in Hulu's new comedy 'Quiz Lady'

LOS ANGELES -- Awkwafina is teaming up with Sandra Oh in the new heartfelt comedy, "Quiz Lady."

With their mom on the run, leaving $80,000 of gambling debts to her daughters, estranged sisters, Anne and Jenny, are forced to pay back the money the only way they know how, by playing The Quiz. The two make their way cross-country to prove Anne's skills as a hopeful game show champion.

The film also stars comedians Will Ferrell, Tony Hale and Jason Schwartzman.

20th Century Studios' "Quiz Lady" premieres November 3 on Hulu.

