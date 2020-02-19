Officer takes 8-year-old girl to daddy-daughter dance after her father passed away

VAN BUREN, Arkansas -- Dressed to the nines in her dancing shoes, a little girl from Arkansas had a night to remember at her school's daddy-daughter dance.At first, she didn't think she'd be able to go. But then a school resource officer stepped in and they danced the night away."I was excited because I never ever went and it would be my first time, and I actually been wanting to go," said 8-year-old Avey Cox.The second grader had always dreamed of going to the daddy-daughter dance, but after her dad passed away during the holidays, she didn't think she would be able to attend.But Van Buren School Resource Officer Corporal Nick Harvey's chief reached out to his officers, suggesting they volunteer to escort students without dads.That's when Cpl. Harvey decided to step in for his little friend, Avey."I reached out to the mother. The mother came and said it was okay because the last thing I wanted to do was to get rejected by a second grader. So her mom talked to her about it, and the next day I formally asked if she'd be my date to the daddy-daughter dance," he said.Avey said yes and the pair made sure to coordinate their outfits, take lots of pictures and even rode in a limo to get pizza before heading to the event."It meant a lot because I actually got to go and see all my friends there and then I got to go with him and have a lot of fun," said Avey.Cpl. Harvey says it's a night he will never forget because they made a lot of memories on - and off - the dance floor."I embarrassed myself a little bit - I can't dance at all," he said.But for Avey, those dance moves were one of her favorite parts."Getting to take pics together, me and him dancing," she said."She's a sweet kid," said Cpl. Harvey.Cpl. Harvey has three daughters, but they've all aged out of the daddy-daughter dance. He said he looks forward to going to them again now with his new friend, Avey.