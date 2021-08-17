Food & Drink

Avanti expands recall to include shrimp due to salmonella concerns

Frozen shrimp recall expanded to include many major brands

A company is recalling its frozen shrimp over concerns of salmonella.

Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding its previous recall to include some of its shrimp.

The Food and Drug Administration says these products may be contaminated with salmonella.

Among the brand names affected by this recall:

- BIG RIVER
- 365
- AHOLD
- CENSEA
- COS
- CWNO BRAND

- FIRST STREET
- NATURE'S PROMISE
- HARBOR BANKS
- HOS
- MEIJER
- SANDBAR
- SEA COVE
- WATERFRONT BISTRO

- WELLSLEY FARMS
- WFNOBRANDS
- FOODLION
- HANNAFORD

The potentially tainted items were sold nationally from November 2020 through May 2021.

Consumers who bought these products are advised to return them to the place of purchase.

More information is available on the FDA's website.
