HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston drivers keep their cars on average for seven years, but there are a few makes and models that really go the distance. Some can last Houston drivers 15 years or more.
iSeeCars.com broke it down. The top model is the Toyota Highlander followed by the Toyota 4Runner.
Then, the Subaru Forester, the Honda Odyssey and, rounding out the top five is the Honda Pilot. All are SUV's from Japanese car makers.
No matter what car you are driving, you can help extend its road life with regular maintenance.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.
Here's a list of cars that could last Houston drivers 15+ years
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News