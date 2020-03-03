Authorities warn Rodeo bartenders of over-serving consequences

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5170674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bars tighten up on their over-serving policies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With tens of thousands of attendees and volunteers converging on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo the next three weeks, Harris County prosecutors have a fair warning to please don't drink and drive, and don't over-serve."We're trying to stop the carnage in the roadways," said Assistant District Attorney Seane Teare, head of the vehicular crimes division of the Harris County District Attorney's Office.The numbers are sobering, Houston Police says in 2019 they arrested more than 8,600 people for drunk driving. During the 2019 rodeo season alone, officers made around 535 DWI arrests.This year, prosecutors are also putting volunteer bartenders on notice, reminding people that anyone serving alcohol will be subject to the same rules as full time bartenders. If you over-serve someone who then causes a tragic car crash, you could be facing charges."We just want everyone to be aware of, you have accepted this responsibility to serve alcohol," said Teare. "If you do so irresponsibly, you can face the exact same charges as the people who get tips and work at restaurants."The rodeo says it's already prepared, saying in a statement: