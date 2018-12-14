Missing Female Juvenile. We are seeking help in finding a female juvenile who is missing. Victoria Goodwin, 14, was last seen Dec 13 at 2:30 pm in the area of the 500 block of Water Lake Blvd, in the Missouri City area. If anyone knows her location, call the FBCSO at 281-341-4665 pic.twitter.com/qv4JuJFgvU — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 14, 2018

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in finding a teenage female who is missing.Victoria Goodwin, 14, was last seen on Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Water Lake Boulevard, in Missouri City.Deputies don't suspect foul play in her disappearance, but are concerned over well-being.Goodwin is 5'1" and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, no shirt underneath, blue jeans, flip flops, and was carrying a black backpack with the word "Pink" on it.If anyone knows her location or has seen Goodwin, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.