Authorities arrest suspect who allegedly dragged game warden 20 yards

Several law enforcement agencies worked through Sunday morning to find the person accused of dragging a game warden.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a game warden stopped two ATV's in some sand pits in Porter Saturday night.One driver refused to get off, and apparently sped off with the game warden hanging on the ATV. The warden was dragged 15 to 20 yards.The game warden discharged his weapon, but did not hit anyone. He was able to separate himself from the four wheeler.Authorities searched through the night and eventually found the four wheeler stuck several miles in the woods.A K9 found the suspect. That person will be charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.