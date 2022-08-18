Texas Parks and Wildlife experts concerned with reproduction of invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish

These large crayfish can significantly alter habitat and vegetation, competitively exclude native crayfish, and impact native fish communities by direct predation.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- An invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish was found in the Rio Grande Valley and Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are concerned with the potential of reproduction.

Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley discovered the first known introduction of the large crayfish, both male and female.

According to wildlife experts, these animals can significantly alter habitat and vegetation, competitively exclude native crayfish, and impact native fish communities by direct predation.

The reason officials are concerned about its reproduction is because experts say they can reproduce fast, with females brooding up to five times a year at 1,000 eggs per clutch.

Australian Redclaw Crayfish are identified by their large size, large left claws that have a red patch on the outer edge, and the presence of four distinct ridges on the top of the head. They can usually be found in slow-moving streams and stagnant bodies of water.