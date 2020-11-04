fundraiser

Houston chef Chris Shepherd kicks off fundraising series for Austin Tice

By Matt Dulin
Award-winning Houston chef Chris Shepherd will lead the first in a series of virtual fundraising events for Austin Tice, a Houston native, Marine veteran and journalist who was has been held captive in Syria since 2012.

The Cook for a Cause series, sponsored by the National Press Club, will feature James Beard Award-winning chefs giving cooking lessons with a member of the Tice family or an advocate of press freedom.

"Austin Tice left his hometown of Houston to serve his country: first serving three tours of duty as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps, and then as a journalist on the front lines of the civil war in Syria," Shepherd said in a news release. "Austin is an American hero and it is time we bring him home. I am proud to support him and his family, and to support everything he represents."

Shepherd will lead a taco lesson with Tice's sister Meagan Malone for the live premiere at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Tickets to access the class start at $35.

Proceeds could eventually be used to help rehabilitate Tice after his safe return, according to the National Press Club.

In 2019, a national "Night Out for Austin Tice" raised $60,000 from 80 restaurants in over a dozen states to support the FBI's $1 million reward for information leading to his release.

Shepherd was one of the principal drivers of the national event's success, and he said he knew he had to be part of the effort to bring Austin home after learning about his case from some of his regular restaurant patrons. When the Tice family approached him about participating in this year's efforts, he did not hesitate.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity impact newspaperfundraiser
FUNDRAISER
Join ABC13's laptop drive, help underserved students succeed
Katy family steps out in hopes of finding daughter's diabetes cure
Broadway charity gets a big boost from virtual fundraiser
Long Island's Spooky Walk becomes COVID-safe drive-thru
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These are paths to victory for Biden, Trump
Election 2020: Find all of your local voting results
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
Protesters gather in cities across the US, no wide unrest seen
Last morning in the 40s for at least a week
Here's the top stories we're covering the day after the election
Show More
6 family members hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak
Push to relax drug laws gains big victories on state ballots
Man fatally shot in high-rise Houston apartment, police said
Protests planned in Houston to ensure every vote is counted
2 men found shot to death in running Porsche
More TOP STORIES News