At least 5 gunshots heard on Facebook Live of Austin protest

The video, taken by journalist Hiram Gilberto, shows the march entering an intersection before some sort of commotion takes place in the middle of crowd. Then, at least five shots are heard in quick succession.
Austin police confirmed on their Twitter feed reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the area of Congress and 4th Street in downtown, and later stated they were investigating a homicide in that area.
Police did not immediately link the shooting with the events in the live stream.
APD is working a shooting at Congress and 4th St. Media: please avoid calling the Real Time Crime Center at this time as the line needs to stay open. An update will be sent when scene is secured and safe to do so. Thank you. WC-5— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 26, 2020
APD is on scene of a homicide at Congress Ave/4th St. PIO will provide a briefing, located at Congress Ave/3rd ST. Time to be determined. -PIO6— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 26, 2020
Austin-Travis County EMS reported additional info in that area, tweeting that medics were working a shooting incident with multiple patients involved and at least one of them needing CPR.
The agency later stated one person was taken to a local trauma center with critical, life threatening injuries.
#ATCEMS, @Austin_Police & @AustinFireInfo are on scene of reported Shooting at E 6th St / Congress Ave (21:52). Initial reports of shooting incident w/ multiple patients involved, #ATCEMSMedics on scene reporting 1 patient w/ CPR in progress. AVOID THE AREA, more to follow...— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 26, 2020
UPDATE Shooting at E 6th St / Congress Ave: #ATCEMSMedics have transported an adult patient to a local trauma center with critical, life threatening injuries. Responders are searching for additional patients, thus far, patient count stands at 1. More information to follow.— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 26, 2020