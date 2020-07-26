caught on camera

At least 5 gunshots heard on Facebook Live of Austin protest

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Facebook Live broadcast of a protest march through downtown Austin late Saturday night captured the sound of multiple gunshots going off and people running in a panic.

The video, taken by journalist Hiram Gilberto, shows the march entering an intersection before some sort of commotion takes place in the middle of crowd. Then, at least five shots are heard in quick succession.

Austin police confirmed on their Twitter feed reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the area of Congress and 4th Street in downtown, and later stated they were investigating a homicide in that area.

Police did not immediately link the shooting with the events in the live stream.




Austin-Travis County EMS reported additional info in that area, tweeting that medics were working a shooting incident with multiple patients involved and at least one of them needing CPR.

The agency later stated one person was taken to a local trauma center with critical, life threatening injuries.


