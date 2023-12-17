3 injured, armed man killed by Austin police after trying to enter bar on 6th Street, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead, and several others were hurt after a shooting in Downtown Austin, according to police.

The Austin Police Department said the shooting happened along East 6th Street late Saturday night after a man tried to get inside a bar with a gun.

Investigators said an employee at the bar identified the gunman to APD.

As officers approached him, the man pulled out his weapon and pointed it at police and innocent bystanders. APD said that's when three officers shot the gunman multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said three other people were also hurt during the shooting, but it's not clear how they were injured in the shooting. According to APD, one person is in critical condition, while the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

Austin police said all three officers are on administrative duty as they investigate the shooting. APD Interim Chief Robin Henderson said all three officers have at least nine years of experience with the department.

As always, APD said bodycam footage of the shooting will be released within 10 business days. APD's Special Investigations Unit and the Travis County District Attorney's Officer will launch a criminal investigation into the shooting, while APD's Internal Affairs Unit, along with the Office of Police Oversight, will take charge of an administrative investigation.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact APD's Special Investigation Unit at 512-974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. You can also submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers website.

The identity of the gunman has not yet been released.