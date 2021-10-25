atv

Video shows woman riding ATV on mainlanes of 610 loop

Woman rides ATV on mainlanes of 610 loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just in case you were curious, all-terrain vehicles are not allowed on the roads in Texas.

A video captured Sunday on the I-610 eastbound mainlanes shows a woman riding an ATV on the freeway.

It's dangerous, but also illegal.

The woman's identity is unclear. It's also unclear if she was performing some kind of stunt or did not know what she was doing was illegal.

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, ATVs are not eligible for registration and therefore cannot be driven on the highway.

However, you can register your ATV for an off-highway vehicle license plate.

ATVs can be operated on roads only in a master planned community with a uniform set of restrictive covenants and a county or municipality-approved plat, on a road with a posted speed limit of not more than 35 mph during the daytime and not more than two miles from the location where it is usually parked for transportation to and from a golf course, or to cross intersections, including a road or street, that has a posted speed limit of more than 35 mph.

Cities and certain counties can authorize operation of ATVs on roads, but it must still be within an area with a speed limit of 35 mph or less and the vehicles must display an off-highway vehicle license plate.

To read more about ATV restrictions in Texas, visit txdmv.org.
