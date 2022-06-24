attempted robbery

Man shot and killed fleeing after attempting to rob individuals in NE Harris Co., sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office Precinct 3 units responded to a shooting in northeast Harris County on Friday.

The shooting happened in the 9000 block of Melody Park Lane.

Preliminary information says that a man suffered a gunshot wound after attempting to rob unsuspecting individuals and tried to flee on foot, according to police.

The man was located and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not clear who shot the man or who he was attempting to rob.

Harris County Homicide Division and crime scene units investigators are en route.

This is an active investigation and will be updated here at ABC13.com as more information becomes available.
