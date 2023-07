A woman is expected to survive after being shot several times. It's early in the investigation, but detectives believe a fight led to the shooting.

Fight between couple led to attempted murder-suicide in Conroe, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an attempted murder-suicide in Conroe, according to Montgomery County deputies.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of West Creek Drive on Sunday.

Deputies said they found a woman with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

They also found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound dead at the scene.

It's early in the investigation, but detectives believe a fight led to the shooting.