Man arrested and charged after trying to kidnap 2 children outside Minute Maid Park, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 32-year-old man tried to kidnap two children, including one as young as 1 year old, who were with their parents while leaving the Houston Astros gift shop at Minute Maid Park over the weekend, according to court documents.

Devin Neal was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping after the incident happened on Saturday, May 6.

The parents, who were pulling their 1-year-old and his 3-year-old brother in a wagon outside of the ballpark, noticed Neal following them, and that's when he tried to snatch the kids, prosecutors told ABC13.

The 1-year-old and his 3-year-old brother were being pulled in a wagon by their parents outside of the ballpark, when Neal grabbed the wagon and tried to take the younger child, police said.

Neal is accused of hitting the boys' father with his fist during the attempted kidnapping. The father initially fought Neal off, but the suspect again tried to take the children, prosecutors said.

The mother was able to get away and call for help.

Surveillance video helped authorities track down Neal.

ABC13 looked into Neal's background and he does have a violent history.

Court records show that Neal was convicted of assault - family member by impeding breath, a felony, in September 2016. Four years later, in September 2020, he was convicted of harassment of a public servant, also a felony.

Due to being combative in jail following this recent allegation, Neal didn't appear in court, but he was given $125,000 bond, ABC13 learned.