Amber Alert: FedEx contract driver accused of taking and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for 7-year-old Athena Strand, who went missing Wednesday in Paradise, Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators believe the 7-year-old girl who vanished from her North Texas home on Wednesday was abducted and then killed about an hour later.

Without knowing her fate, authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert the following day for Athena Strand, whom the Wise County Sheriff's Office said was found dead early Friday evening.

Law enforcement did not immediately say where she was found or how she died.

The video above is from Dec. 1, 2022, when the Amber Alert was first issued.

They revealed, though, that a tip led them to a FedEx contract driver who was making a delivery near the girl's home at about the same time she went missing. Investigators believe that driver, who's identified as 31-year-old Tanner Horner, took and then killed Athena.

The sheriff's office did not elaborate on how they connected Horner to the missing girl.

Horner was taken into custody and booked into the Wise County Jail on capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges. His bond was set at $1.5 million.