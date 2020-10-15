Arts & Entertainment

Atari-themed, video game-centric hotel design unveiled

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- Looking to live your pop culture fantasy and get nostalgic?

GSD Group and architecture and design firm Gensler unveiled early renderings for the brand new video-game inspired Atari Hotels.

The first two Atari Hotels will open in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona, with additional locations planned in Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle.

Atari Hotels Interior City image rendering from Gensler



The new hotels "offer guests a wholly unique hospitality experience inspired by, and built with, classic and modern video game culture in mind."

Guests at the hotels can expect to enjoy the latest in video games, immersive entertainment and retro-style gaming arcades. The hotels will also feature nightclubs and themed restaurants and bars.

Video of the hotel concept features a massive light and screen display on the outside of one of the hotels, mimicking the upside down "V" shape of the Atari logo.

You can watch the video of the hotel concept in the video player above.

Atari Hotels Exterior Back City Entrance image rendering from Gensler



RELATED:
Sony Playstation 5 to release Nov. 12 at $500
EMBED More News Videos

Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console will cost $500 and launch Nov. 12.


Gaming industry booming with people stuck at home during COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports that with so many people stuck at home, millions are playing more video games more often.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbarentertainmentgameshotelvideo gameu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Live: Senate Judiciary to consider Barrett ahead of vote next week
Hot today, but a strong front arrives tonight
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
Woman killed in crash was impaired driver's passenger, officials say
114K Harris Co. voters turn out after record-breaking start
ABC13 Morning News - Oct. 15, 2020
Show More
Highlands home damaged by out-of-control dump truck
5-month-old released by barricaded man inside Clear Lake apartment
Here's how to score a free ride to the polls to cast your ballot
Why this Aldine ISD teacher's song might have kids hitting repeat
Kaffeine Coffee gets robbed for 7th time along Almeda
More TOP STORIES News