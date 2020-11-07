Soon you'll be able to relive the thrill of riding Texas Cyclone at Astroworld

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1051376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Six Flags AstroWorld theme park closed its doors to the public on October 30, 2005.

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians were crushed when Astroworld closed down 15 years ago.But soon, fans of the Six Flags amusement park will be able to take a walk down memory lane when one of the park's famous rides will be put up for display at a roller coaster museum.The famed wooden Texas Cyclone was left in a temporary storage facility in the city of Plainview, near Amarillo in the Texas panhandle, shortly after the park closed in 2005. Now what's left of the thrilling ride has been moved to the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives.Larson International, a company that designs and manufactures roller coasters, helped moved a part of Texas Cyclone's remains to the museum.The display isn't open to the public yet, but you can quench your nostalgia by watching the video above.