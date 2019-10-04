Arts & Entertainment

ASTROWORLD 2.0? Mayor plans to bring new amusement park to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is staying true to his word about a possible amusement park coming to Houston.

On Thursday, the mayor tweeted that a "theme park like AstroWorld" could be making its way back to the city.

"A company is very interested in creating a uniquely-Houston experience. I expect an announcement within 6-8 weeks," Turner shared on Twitter.

The announcement comes six months after he floated the idea of a new theme park during a Travis Scott concert.

SEE MORE: Mayor backs Travis Scott's idea to bring new amusement park to Houston

Now, the mayor's office is elaborating more on his vision for the theme park.

"Mayor Turner has said many times in the last few months that he hopes an entity will step forward to create such an attraction. He has had discussions with various people who might accomplish the goal. We look forward to being able to share details when he is ready to announce more."



Other theme parks are in the area, including Typhoon Texas and Grand Texas, where fans can get their fix.

SEE MORE:

Grand Texas theme parks to open in July after weather delays finishing touches

Typhoon Texas in Katy proves everything is bigger in Texas

SIX FLAGS RETURNS: Wet 'N' Wild Splashtown in Spring to become Six Flags water park

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonsylvester turneramusement park
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
H-E-B opening new store in Buffalo Heights
Restaurants to see more business during Astros' playoff run
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Man struck by lightning while walking his dogs in Spring
"Gas can man" arrested on Gulf Fwy
ABC13's The Midday
SPONSORED: New Smithsonian exhibit shows what epidemics could do to Houston
Show More
Mom of 4 accused of trying to kill kids by crashing into tree
Chick-fil-A among slowest drive-thrus, study says
THE 60: Astros take on Tampa Bay Rays today
New Astros mural at Minute Maid Park featuring famous stare
Road closures could delay your route to Astros, Texans games
More TOP STORIES News