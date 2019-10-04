ASTROWORLD 2.0? Mayor plans to bring new amusement park to Houston

We are working to bring a theme park like Astroworld back to Houston. A company is very interested in creating a uniquely-Houston experience. I expect an announcement within 6-8 weeks. #HMForum — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 4, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is staying true to his word about a possible amusement park coming to Houston.On Thursday, the mayor tweeted that a "theme park like AstroWorld" could be making its way back to the city."A company is very interested in creating a uniquely-Houston experience. I expect an announcement within 6-8 weeks," Turner shared on Twitter.The announcement comes six months after he floated the idea of a new theme park during a Travis Scott concert.Now, the mayor's office is elaborating more on his vision for the theme park."Mayor Turner has said many times in the last few months that he hopes an entity will step forward to create such an attraction. He has had discussions with various people who might accomplish the goal. We look forward to being able to share details when he is ready to announce more."Other theme parks are in the area, including Typhoon Texas and Grand Texas, where fans can get their fix.