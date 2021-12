Franco Patiño named among victims killed at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Franco Patiño was among the victims who died during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021.The 21-year-old from Illinois was confirmed as one of the victims by administrators at the University of Dayton in Ohio, where he was majoring in mechanical engineering technology.Patiño was described as a beloved friend, cousin, nephew, brother and son, who was loved by so many.A visitation for Patiño will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville, Illinois. A funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville, Illinois.According to Patiño's obituary , anyone who wishes to send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of the 21-year-old can visit Beidelman-Kunsch's website.