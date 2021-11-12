astroworld festival tragedy

Franco Patiño named among victims killed at Astroworld Festival

Local officials give update on Astroworld Festival incident that left 8 dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Franco Patiño was among the victims who died during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021.

The 21-year-old from Illinois was confirmed as one of the victims by administrators at the University of Dayton in Ohio, where he was majoring in mechanical engineering technology.

Patiño was described as a beloved friend, cousin, nephew, brother and son, who was loved by so many.

A visitation for Patiño will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville, Illinois. A funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville, Illinois.

According to Patiño's obituary, anyone who wishes to send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of the 21-year-old can visit Beidelman-Kunsch's website.
