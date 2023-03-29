Megan Thee Stallion, Cody Johnson, Mark Wahlberg get starring roles on Astros' Opening Day

Megan Thee Stallion, Cody Johnson and Mark Wahlberg are all on Astros duty for the defending champs' Opening Day on Thursday, March 30.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros and defending World Series champions will open their 2023 campaign at Minute Maid Park versus the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 6:08 p.m., and a trio of stars will align to help them do it.

During the special pre-game ceremony, country music superstar Cody Johnson, who grew up in Trinity County, will sing the national anthem.

Houston native, Grammy award winner, philanthropist and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and actor Mark Wahlberg will handle the play ball call.

Wahlberg is known for being a diehard Boston sports fan, so how'd he end up helping out Thursday night in Houston?

ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle noted Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Wahlberg are buds.

In fact, Wahlberg recently appeared in a video with Bregman, promoting the star athlete's salsa.

Plus, "God Bless America" will be sung by Promise Harris.

But even before that, fans can get their fill of fun early at the Opening Day Street Fest from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

As usual, a game ticket is required to enter the fest, which will feature live music, food trucks, photo booths and more.

And a bonus for fans of Budweiser's Clydesdales - the iconic horses will also be on hand for the action.

If you thought the festivities ended there, you'd be mistaken.

Friday is a big day, too, maybe even the biggest because that's when the players will receive their World Series rings.

On this day, country music legend and Houston's own Lyle Lovett will sing the national anthem. Jason Castro, a former Astro and member of the 2022 World Series team who retired during the offseason, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and rapper Paul Wall gets Play Ball call honors.

All fans will receive a replica World Series trophy.

The game also means the return of Friday Night Fireworks.

Champions Weekend will continue Saturday with every fan getting a Jeremy Peña MVP Bobblehead. This is also the day where Peña and Kyle Tucker will be recognized as 2022 Gold Glove Award winners and Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez will be honored since they're 2022 Silver Slugger winners.

Danielle Bradbery will sing the national anthem while Country music star and Conroe native Parker McCollum will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Opening Weekend ends Sunday with fans receiving a Jeremy Peña World Series replica ring. The Powell Brothers will complete national anthem and "God Bless America" performance duties.