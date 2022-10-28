Astros make van donation to thank those helping improve lives of Houstonians

The 'Stros plan to provide a new Chevrolet van to help offer reliable transportation for children and give better access for residents living in one of Houston's most underserved communities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- MLB and the Astros are having a van giveaway before Friday's Game 1 to support Houston families and children.

The giveaway is a special contribution to Buckner International, a ministry dedicated to protecting vulnerable children, strengthening families, and transforming lives for generations.

Together, they plan to provide a new Chevrolet van that will offer transportation for children served by the Buckner Family Hope Center.

The donation will make it easier to transport children to activities at the Astros MLB Youth Academy at Sylvester Turner Park.

It also will provide better access for Buckner to engage residents living in Sunnyside, one of Houston's most underserved communities.

Astros legend Enos Cabell was at the event. "We started in different areas doing fields and stuff like that for the kids," Cabell said.

"So, this is fantastic," he continued. "The money goes here. It stays here and hopefully we can help re-develop this whole area right over by the Astrodome where I used to play."

This effort is part of the Fall Classic Legacy initiative, which is designed to give back to World Series host communities.

MLB also awarded the Astros with a $25,000 grant toward an enrichment project within their community.

