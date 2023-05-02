Vamos! The team will face the Colorado Rockies in a regular season series in Mexico City, according to The Athletic. There are even a couple of players from Mexico on the team.

Astros to take on the Rockies in Mexico City next season: Report

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KTRK) -- The Astros are headed to Mexico next season, according to a report from The Athletic.

The team is expected to face the Colorado Rockies in a regular season series in Mexico City.

Over the weekend, the Padres and Giants played there in what the MLB is calling the Mexico City Series.

The Astros are no strangers to games in Mexico.

This will be the Astros' first international trip since May 2019 when they played the Angels in a two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico.

Astros José Urquidy and César Salazar are from Mexico.

And the Astros might not be the only Houston team heading to Mexico soon. There could soon be Houston Cougars basketball players south of the border.

Our news partners at the Houston Chronicle are reporting the Big 12 wants to host football, and men's and women's basketball games in Mexico in the next two years.

The University of Houston, which is set to join the conference on July 1, 2023, is on the short list of men's basketball teams that could play in Mexico City as early as next season.

The Big 12 is holding its annual spring meetings this week.