Sports

Roger Clemens shows off W. Houston home in candid interview

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- University of Texas legend and Astros star Roger Clemens is talking baseball and more in an exclusive interview.

In the latest Q'd Up segment from ABC13's partnership with the Houston Sports Authority, one of the greatest pitchers of all time opens up about his long wait for his Hall of Fame induction.

Clemens explains he always played the game the right way. The seven time Cy Young Award winner also shares exactly what the Astros need to do to win another title once baseball returns.

Clemens also gives us a tour of his home office with a look at the award that means the most to him.

The Houston native also shares the spotlight with his sons and reveals a skill not many knew he had.

SEE ALSO: Jeff Bagwell weighs in on how Astros handled cheating scandal fallout
EMBED More News Videos

The Harris County Houston Sports Authority chatted with Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell to get his thoughts on current MLB scandals and how they could impact the future of the game.



Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbbaseballhouston astroshoustonuniversity of texashall of famesports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce today his plan to reopen Texas
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Harris Co. emergency managers working on 47th straight day
Protesters rally outside governor's mansion over shutdown
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Several Kemah PD officers to be laid off
2 big Texas cities latest to issue $1K fines for not wearing masks
Show More
Humidity levels and rain chances rise Friday
Get a manicure and support local salons quarantine-style
Man poses as Waller Co. deputy, pulls over car
2 Walgreens stores in Harris Co. to offer COVID-19 testing
Man may have been playing with gun when he was shot to death
More TOP STORIES News