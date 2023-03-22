Fans line up to grab Astros' limited-edition Gold Rush gear honoring 2022 World Series champions

It appears the Astros have the Midas touch! Fans jumped on this golden opportunity to get some new gear. Check it out in the video player above.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans, you still have time to get your hands on some gold.

The Astros Gold Rush collection went on sale at the stroke of midnight Wednesday at the Union Station team store at Minute Maid Park.

Of course, fans didn't wait until 12 a.m. to get in line.

ABC13 spoke to fans who stocked up on the exclusive, limited-edition T-shirts and hats commemorating the 2022 Astros World Series Championship as soon as the doors opened.

"I got a fitted hat, I got my girl a Peña jersey, her father an Alvarez jersey, her mom a Peña jersey, and myself an Alvarez jersey, I also got her dad a hat," said fan David Martinez.

The special golden items are part of the Gold Program from New Era and Nike and include other accessories.

So how much will a gold rush jersey cost you?

An ABC13 photojournalist spotted a Yordan Alvarez jersey for $450.

But otherwise, jerseys were going for about $200.

The Astros said in a tweet that they had plenty in stock, though this special event will only last for 24 hours.

On top of the gear, fans can take photos with the 2017 and 2022 World Series Trophies. You can also snap a picture on the golden throne seen in the Astros hype video for the clothing.

The throne, by the way, is Mattress Mack approved.

The Jostens 2022 Limited Edition Fan Ring will also be available for fans to buy until 5 p.m. This is extraordinarily special as fans will see the ring before the champs do, as it will be revealed during the ring ceremony.

The champs will wear their Gold Rush jerseys on Opening Day on March 30 and Ring Day on March 31.

The store will stay open for 24 hours.

If you recall, after the 'Stros won the World Series back in 2017, fans lined the streets near the Juice Box well before midnight to purchase the gold-trimmed unis worn by the team during the 2018 season.