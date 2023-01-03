Bligh Madris lands with World Series champs Astros after trade with Detroit Tigers

Madris, 26, is a 2017 draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates but made his MLB debut just last year.

Astros owner Jim Crane admits he's "never satisfied" and can be demanding of his employees. Where does that leave the defending World Series champs in their pursuit of free agents like Justin Verlander?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As it stands, the Houston Astros appear to be heading into spring training with a firm 39 of the required 40 players on their roster after their World Series championship win.

None of those players are named Yuli Gurriel, whom, reports suggest, is central to a plan to convert the free-agent first baseman into a utility or bench player.

The 38-year-old from Cuba remains one of the top free agents yet to be signed for 2023.

The video above is on owner Jim Crane taking over free-agent negotiations in the offseason.

Nevertheless, the 'Stros announced on Tuesday a trade to acquire outfielder/first baseman Bligh Madris from the Detroit Tigers, whom the club designated for assignment this offseason.

Cash considerations are being exchanged for Madris, the Astros tweeted.

Madris currently represents the 39th player on Houston's 40-man roster, which includes every member of last season's MLB-best bullpen, top-flight first baseman Jose Abreu, and returning veteran left-fielder Michael Brantley.

Who is Bligh Madris?

Pittsburgh center fielder Bligh Madris is welcomed back to the dugout after a solo home run during a spring training baseball game March 30,2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. AP Photo/Steve Helber

By Tuesday afternoon, Madris didn't hold back his excitement of landing with the defending champs.

"H-Town!!!!" he tweeted, along with a trophy emoji.

The six-foot, 208-pound Madris is a native of Las Vegas but played collegiate ball at Colorado Mesa University. The Pittsburgh Pirates made him a ninth-round draft pick in 2017, but he wouldn't make his MLB debut until June 2022.

He played in a total of 39 games last season, bouncing around each outfield position, first base, and designated hitter roles. The left-handed batter hit a .177 batting average with 20 hits, seven runs batted in, and just one home run on 123 plate appearances.

By September, though, Pittsburgh placed Madris on waivers before the Tampa Bay Rays claimed him. After the season's end, the Rays placed him on waivers before the Tigers claimed him.

The Tigers then designated Madris for assignment, which effectively meant the end of his time on the club's major league roster.

Madris turns 27 in February, though, his birthday is on Leap Day, Feb. 29.

