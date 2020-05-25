Astros opens Minute Maid Park to players for individual workouts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The home of the Houston Astros is opening its doors for individual player workouts, the organization announced on Monday.Minute Maid Park and the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex in West Palm Beach are now open to allow limited player access for individual workouts.The workouts, however, will be closed to the media and the public.At each facility, the Astros will closely follow medical and MLB guidelines to ensure the safety of the players and staff at each facility."Our top priority remains the safety of our players, staff, and their families. That will never change," said Astros General Manager James Click. "It's exciting and a very positive step for our players to return to our facilities, even on a limited basis. This will give our players the benefit of receiving individual attention from our staff, who can provide professionalism and expertise. That is significant."The organization said all personnel entering the facilities will be screened and must be cleared by medical professionals. No more than four players can be in the facility at one time, and workout times will be staggered to ensure proper social distancing.Each pitcher will be provided with his own set of baseballs for bullpen sessions.Most of the workouts will take place outdoors to ensure proper ventilation. Players are also required to wear masks when not working out. Meanwhile, Astros coaches and staff all must wear proper personal protective equipment at all times.The entire clubhouse and all other accessible areas will be cleaned and sanitized at the end of each day.Last month, star shortstop Carlos Correa asked his fans to stay mindful during the pandemic.In a video posted on his Instagram, Correa said he and his wife Daniella Correa Rodriguez have been at home practicing social distancing, and they want their fans to do the same."I know you guys miss baseball, I miss baseball a lot also," he said as he started off the video. "I just want to take this time to address something I'm sure you guys have heard 1,000 times already, to wash your hands, to not touch your face, to practice social distancing," he reminded his fans.