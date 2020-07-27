Astros fans to witness virtual National Anthem starring 2 Houston musicians

MLB games don’t have fans in the stands, but somebody still has to sing the National Anthem!



Jim Sikorski has sang the anthem at @astros games for 41 years. This year, he’ll perform virtually! https://t.co/k4Hh61BhSL pic.twitter.com/slaYpKEQWL — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) July 27, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jim Sikorski has been performing the National Anthem at Astros games for 41 years.This is the first time he'll do so without an audience."I'm a Yankee Doodle Dandy! I was born on the Fourth of July," he explained. "Being able to perform it in front of so many people over the years just makes it extra special."Sikorski got a call from Astros officials on Friday, just hours before the first game of this year's shortened season.He immediately started scrambling for video equipment and back-up music. He even reached out to other Astros music legends for help."The need for music for all of us," said Jim Connors, who was the official Astros organist from 1984 to 1987. "Whether it's at a ballgame or in our everyday lives. Right now, it's therapeutic, to say the least."Connors and Sikorski are now collaborating on the performance, which they hope will be played before a home game this year.It's all part of a season no die-hard Astros fan has experienced before, like seeing fewer games and no fans in the stands.This year, before the National Anthem on opening day, most of the Astros players took a knee."You may or may not agree with them, but isn't that the way the United States works?" Sikorski said.