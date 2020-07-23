Houston CultureMap

Celebrate the return of Astros baseball with these food and drink specials

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros will begin their entirely controversy-free quest to earn another American League pennant in Seattle on Friday. Even though no one will be taking anyone out to the ballgame in 2020, Astros fans can still root, root, root for the team either at home or at a number of local bars and restaurants.

Houston Culturemap has rounded up over a dozen specials. Some are only available on either Opening Day or this week but others will be offered every time the Astros take the field.

Be More Pacific
The Filipino restaurant in the Heights celebrates Opening Day with happy hour specials from open until close. Get $3 draft or packaged beers, $4 wines by-the-glass and well cocktails, $5 San Miguel beers, and $6 signature cocktail. On the food side, take $1 off all orders of lumpia and tikim, $2 off pulutan, and feast on $2 tacos.

RELATED: Houston Astros selling chance to 'attend' games as a cutout

The Burger Joint

Both locations of the casual burger restaurant will be giving away free milkshakes to dine-in customers for every Astros home run hit this weekend. In addition, get a special Crush City Dreamsicle shake.

Visit our partners at Houston Culturemap for the full list, including local favorites such as Ninfa's and The Flying Saucer.

