Astros starting Zack Greinke in Game 4 to possibly eliminate the A's from postseason

ALDS BACKGROUND AND SCHEDULE

Game 1 : Astros 10, Athletics 5

: Astros 10, Athletics 5 Game 2: Astros 5, Athletics 2

Astros 5, Athletics 2 Game 3: Athletics 9, Astros 7

Athletics 9, Astros 7 Game 4 : Today

: Today Game 5: Friday, 2:35 p.m. (if necessary)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros get another chance today to eliminate the Oakland Athletics from the 2020 postseason, and they'll send Zack Greinke to the mound despite the ace's ailing arm.hasn't pitched in nine days when he threw 79 pitches across four innings on Sept. 29.There was concern over Greinke's health. His right arm is structurally sound, and manager Dusty Baker said a throwing session after Game 2 this week went "pretty good."Elsewhere, both teams have turned this AL Division Series between bitter rivals into a home run derby. There were seven homers hit between both teams in Game 3, with Chad Pinder's go-ahead, three-run bomb as the knockout blow to the Astros' bid to sweep.Due to the pandemic, this series is being played at one site: Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. And given the circumstances, each game of the series is being played in consecutive days with no breaks that would typically be used for travel.In the regular season, Oakland claimed victory in seven of the 10 games played against Houston.The winner of this series moves on to the AL Championship Series to face the winner of the Yankees-Rays series at San Diego's Petco Park. The ALCS is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Oct. 11.