Sports

Astros starting Zack Greinke in Game 4 to possibly eliminate the A's from postseason

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros get another chance today to eliminate the Oakland Athletics from the 2020 postseason, and they'll send Zack Greinke to the mound despite the ace's ailing arm.

ALDS Game 4 is in progress. All updates will be found in this article.

Greinke hasn't pitched in nine days when he threw 79 pitches across four innings on Sept. 29.

There was concern over Greinke's health. His right arm is structurally sound, and manager Dusty Baker said a throwing session after Game 2 this week went "pretty good."

Elsewhere, both teams have turned this AL Division Series between bitter rivals into a home run derby. There were seven homers hit between both teams in Game 3, with Chad Pinder's go-ahead, three-run bomb as the knockout blow to the Astros' bid to sweep.

ALDS BACKGROUND AND SCHEDULE


Due to the pandemic, this series is being played at one site: Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. And given the circumstances, each game of the series is being played in consecutive days with no breaks that would typically be used for travel.

ASTROS VS. ATHLETICS: ALDS IN LOS ANGELES:
  • Game 1: Astros 10, Athletics 5
  • Game 2: Astros 5, Athletics 2
  • Game 3: Athletics 9, Astros 7
  • Game 4: Today
  • Game 5: Friday, 2:35 p.m. (if necessary)


In the regular season, Oakland claimed victory in seven of the 10 games played against Houston.

The winner of this series moves on to the AL Championship Series to face the winner of the Yankees-Rays series at San Diego's Petco Park. The ALCS is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Oct. 11.

ASTROS IN THE 2020 POSTSEASON
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosoakland athletics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta now a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds
I-10 in Louisiana jammed with evacuees ahead of Delta
Yes, there's another Gulf storm, and people might be exhausted
ABC13 to host 'Eye on Delta' special tonight
How you can land a job paying $30 an hour
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Some counties outside Harris Co. will opt-in to bar reopenings
Show More
These Houstonians made noise with their political dollars
US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid
Pelosi 'at the table' even after Trump scrapped stimulus talks
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
Too soon? Holiday displays go up around Houston area
More TOP STORIES News