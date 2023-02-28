Spring begins March 20 and you may have some warmer nights to get outside to stargaze. Here are a few astronomical highlights during March.

March night sky: Here are a few astronomical highlights you can expect to see this upcoming month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring begins March 20, and you may have some warmer nights to get outside to stargaze. Here are a few astronomical highlights during March.

On the evening of March 1, Venus and Jupiter are in conjunction, meaning they appear very close together from our perspective.

The two planets will appear about half a degree apart just after sunset until they dip below the western horizon at about 8 p.m. The full moon rises at 5:50 p.m. on March 6, sometimes called the worm moon.

Although it is not something you can see, it will be time to spring forward early Sunday morning on March 12. You will lose an hour of your weekend. However, if you like more sunlight in the evenings, the sunset will change from 6:27 p.m. on March 11 to 7:27 p.m. on March 12.

Mars and the moon are in conjunction and appear about two degrees apart during the night of March 27 into the early morning hours of March 28.

