Science

Big asteroid will pass by close to Earth next week

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Big asteroid will pass by close to Earth next week

A sizable asteroid is going to make a close pass to Earth next week, scientists say, but there's no need to panic.

The asteroid known as 4660 Nereus will come as close as 2.5 million miles to Earth - a relatively short distance given the vastness of space. Still, that's about 10 times as far away as the Moon.

NASA scientists say anything that comes as close as 1.3 times the distance from Earth to the Sun (roughly 93 million miles) is considered a Near-Earth Object.

The oval asteroid is just over 1,000 feet wide, or about the height of the U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles.

It was first discovered in 1982 and is expected to make its closest approach in 2060, when its orbit will bring it about 745,000 miles away from Earth.

The asteroid is rich in minerals and metals and if it were possible to be mined, it would command billions of dollars for its deposits of nickel, iron and cobalt, Forbes reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasaspace
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News