Weekend guide: Kick off 'Flirty Friday' at new restaurant's opening, or explore new Asian exhibit

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend sees a new music series, a tribute to our very own Deli Man, and the grand opening of a new restaurant/sports bar/cigar lounge.

Asia Society unveils a must-see new journey to five Asian countries with a free exhibit showcase and some choice theater starring pirates, Patsy Cline, and Maya Angelou take the stage.

And what's more sweet than a popsicle on a weekend afternoon or a Peanuts party? Why not try both?

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Asia Society Texas presents "Explore Asia" Grand Opening Weekend

Asia Society Texas presents the grand opening of an immersive exhibition highlighting five Asian countries across six unique experiences. The $4.6 million permanent exhibition focuses on Asian art and culture and transforms the experience of visiting AST's Yoshio Taniguchi-designed center. The weekend will include free access to the new exhibition, made possible by generous funding from the Ling and George Yang family, along with lion dances and a variety of family-friendly activities. Noon (10 am Saturday and Sunday).

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipnogsis)

Whether or not you are a fan of Pink Floyd, chances are you recognize the album covers of The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here. This documentary celebrates the creative duo behind those iconic images, Aubrey "Po" Powell and Storm Thorgerson, revealing the duo's influence by revisiting their iconic album covers and tracing their career. The documentary features commentary from stars including Peter Gabriel, David Gilmour, Paul McCartney, and Robert Plant. 7 pm Friday (5 pm Sunday).

Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports Lounge Grand Opening Weekend

Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports Lounge, Houston's hottest new Third Ward destination for sophisticated sports, dining, and leisure, is hosting a massive four-day, grand opening weekend celebration. Quad HTX kicks off its public festivities with a "Flirty Friday" evening of seductive fun, starting at 7 p.m. Legendary R &B artist Adina Howard will take center stage for this event, and DJ Gloss will provide the beats to dance the night away and enjoy an evening of food, drinks, and flirtatious fun. 7 pm.

The Ensemble Theatre presents Phenomenal Woman

This world premiere collaboration between North Carolina Black Repertory Theatre and The Ensemble Theatre is a profound musical about the life and works of Maya Angelou. Her constant pursuit of a home, true love, and the "right words" are evident in her labored desire, endless searching in the most remote places, heartbreaking failures, and awe-inspiring victories. Her journey culminates in profound epiphanies woven throughout this endearing story. Through Sunday, July 30. 8 pm (2 & 8 pm Saturday; 3 pm Sunday).

