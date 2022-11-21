House catches on fire possibly from BBQ grilling in garage in west Houston, firefighters say

Houston firefighters say that a home on Ascot Glen Lane is completely damaged after a fire sparked from grilling in the garage.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A home in west Houston is completely damaged after a fire sparked on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Crews with the Houston Fire Department responded to a fire in the 13300 block of Ascot Glen Lane at about 4:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames coming from a one-story wood frame house, according to the department.

Fire crews said they made a fast attack and protected the houses on each side of the burning home.

Officials said the house and one car that was in the driveway were totaled.

Video in the media player shows a blanket of smoke hovering over the house and the vehicle charred.

According to HFD, the fire started in the garage, possibly from BBQ grilling in the garage, and spread to the whole house.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape the fire with no injuries.