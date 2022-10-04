Humble man 1 of 2 members convicted in Aryan Circle involvement, facing maximum penalty

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- A man from Humble was one of two members convicted by a federal jury for his involvement in the violent white supremacist gang Aryan Circle, according to attorneys.

On Monday, 39-year-old William Glenn Chunn, aka Big Head, of Humble and 40-year-old Aaron Matthew Rentfrow, aka Mongo, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, were convicted for violent crimes in aid of racketeering, specifically assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted murder.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Chunn and Rentfrow were members of the Aryan Circle, a race-based and violent prison gang with hundreds of members operating throughout the country, both inside and outside of prisons.

The Aryan Circle enforces its rules and promotes discipline among its members, prospects, and associates through threats, intimidation, and acts of violence including, but not limited to, acts involving assault and murder.

Members are required to follow the orders of higher-ranking members without question. Chunn is one of the nation's five highest-ranking Aryan Circle leaders, according to court documents.

"The Department of Justice will do everything in its power to protect victims of violent crime," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, said. "These convictions demonstrate the department's commitment to holding white supremacist gangs, like the Aryan Circle, accountable for the acts of violence they commit and seeking justice for those victimized."

On Aug. 17, 2017, Chunn, along with other Aryan Circle leaders and Rentfrow, who was an Aryan Circle prospect at the time, attacked an inmate at USP Yazoo City, Mississippi.

According to evidence presented at trial, Chunn ordered Rentfrow to stab the victim for being homosexual to earn membership into the Aryan Circle through his chain of command.

Records show Rentfrow complied with Chunn's order and committed the attack, initiating him into the gang.

The victim sustained severe injuries from the attack, including rib fractures, multiple puncture wounds to his chest, lacerations to his face and head, and a collapsed lung requiring a chest tube.

"Violent crimes committed in our prison systems will be prosecuted, period," U.S. Attorney Darren J. La Marca for the Southern District of Mississippi said. "Gangs, such as the Aryan Circle, that prey upon fellow inmates and society have no place in or outside of prisons. Our office is proud to have assisted the Justice Department's Criminal Division and ATF in providing this measure of justice."

"Our communities deserve to exist without fear and intimidation inflicted by violent gangs like the Aryan Circle," Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives' Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn said. "The convictions today are an example of ATF's priorities to target individuals and organizations that plague our communities with violence. ATF will continue collaborating with our law enforcement partners to pursue violent criminals and hold them accountable."

Chunn and Rentfrow are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18, 2023, and each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.