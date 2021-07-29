entertainment

'Arthur' to end at PBS Kids after 25 years

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'Arthur' to end at PBS Kids after 25 years

"Arthur" is coming to an end after 25 years.

PBS Kids plans to end the iconic children's series, screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed during a recent interview on the "Finding DW" podcast.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said reruns will continue to be available on PBS Kids.

"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," Greenwald said in a statement.

RELATED | Alabama public TV bans an 'Arthur' episode with same-sex wedding
EMBED More News Videos

Public television in Alabama is refusing to air an episode of the children's show Arthur, that features a same-sex wedding.



"Arthur" is aimed at children ages 4 to 8. It stars 8-year-old aardvark Arthur and his family and friends, according to PBS Kids.

Waugh told the podcast: "Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago. I think (PBS) made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake."

She continued: "I don't know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end, but it did end."



Waugh developed the show based on the books by Marc Brown. The show is the longest-running children's animated series in the US and has won four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children's animated program.

The show ends with Season 25, which is set to air in the winter of 2022. It was previously renewed for four seasons in 2018. It premiered in October 1996.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmenttelevisionpbsarthur
ENTERTAINMENT
Actress Mary Mara dies at 61 after drowning in river: police
Renovations are announced for this 100-year-old LGBTQ+ landmark
Garth Brooks tickets went on sale today for concert at NRG
Garth Brooks' tour coming to NRG Stadium in August
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News