ABC13's Art Rascon leaving the anchor desk, but son, Jacob Rascon, joining the station

"KTRK ABC13 has been home to many iconic journalists through the years, and Art Rascon is certainly in that elite club," said Granato. "He is passionate, fearless, unique and authentic - and KTRK is a better station because of Art's many contributions to our viewers and to our communities."
Rascon joined KTRK after working as a national correspondent for CBS News and reporter for ABC-owned station ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles. He has reported from more than 70 countries and five continents, and news coverage in nearly every state in the United States. He's covered numerous stories that include Haiti's civil unrest, Mexico's guerrilla wars, conflicts in Central America, Peru's hostage standoff, Cuba's downing of U.S. planes, as well as national airline disasters, numerous hurricanes, the Oklahoma City bombing and a variety of other stories. As a reporter for KABC-TV in Los Angeles, he covered notable events such as the O.J. Simpson case, Rodney King trial, Los Angeles riots, Branch Davidian standoff, as well as earthquakes, fires and floods.
As he ends his illustrious career to pursue personal life endeavors, he passes his legacy to his son, Jacob Rascon, who joins ABC13 as a new anchor and reporter at the start of 2022.
"Like his father, Jacob Rascon epitomizes quality journalism. His experience as a national correspondent covering the biggest stories around the world brings a unique perspective," said Granato. "Jacob is committed to pursuing stories that make a difference in our community and amplifying the voices of the underrepresented. His love for his hometown of Houston is an extra bonus that makes him an excellent anchor and reporter. ABC13 is thrilled the Rascon legacy will continue."
Jacob Rascon is an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow-winning journalist who joins ABC13 as an anchor and reporter with an impressive portfolio traveling the world covering groundbreaking international stories as an NBC News correspondent and as a local news reporter for KNBC-TV Los Angeles, KFOX-TV El Paso and KPRC-TV Houston.
"I remember visiting the station as a kid and meeting Dave Ward, Deborah Duncan, Wayne Dolcefino and Marvin Zindler," said Jacob. "The fact that I'm now following in their footsteps and my father's, who is the consummate journalist and an even better person, makes me immensely proud."
In an excerpt from an email from Art Rascon to ABC13 staff:
"My dear friends, after 36 years of reporting the world, and more than 28 years with the ABC/Disney company, it's time to pursue other opportunities ... Thank you for such an incredible and rewarding journey. You know how to cover news and every day you bring amazing stories to life ... You have my most sincere gratitude for your hard work and incredible insight into producing award-winning stories. It has been such a blessing to witness history in a remarkable way. Truly, I have had the best job in the world. I'm not leaving yet-I will still be around until the end of the year, but I wanted to give you this early notice. Of course, I would be remiss if I did not thank my television partner of more than 23 years, Melanie Lawson ..."