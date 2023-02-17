Military veterans find peace, friendship through art at the Medford Arts Center

Some of the attendees suffer from PTSD and say that the classes help them cope with their trauma, while Instructors say these classes are magical and something you have to see to believe.

MEDFORD, New Jersey -- Art Smith and his co-instructor Toni Frary have been running art classes for military veterans through the Medford arts center for the past six years.

All branches of service are welcome to attend and artistic experience within the class ranges from beginners to some more seasoned artists.

The sessions, which run the first and third Friday of each month, are a place for various ranges of creativity and friendships.

The veterans see it as a safe space and a place where they can relate to one another.

Some of the attendees suffer from PTSD and say that the classes help them cope with their trauma.

Each class, Smith will task the veterans with a project that they must finish for a future session.

Classmates will then critique each other's work, giving both positive and constructive feedback.

Instructors say what happens in these classes is magical and is something you have to see to believe.