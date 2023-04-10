ART CAR PREVIEW: Giant spray paint can mounted to vehicle

Up Art Studio installing the final elements to its vibrant colored car that will be featured in 2023 Art Car Parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A spray paint can more than 6-feet tall is just one eye-popping element to an art car produced by Up Art Studio.

The studio owner, Noah Quiles, has been participating in Art Car for more than two decades. This year he teamed up with artist Robin Munro who has never took part in the annual event.

Together they planned, designed and created the car titled "Doing the Most Good with Art." It's a play on the Salvation Army slogan after the organization donated the vehicle.

"It was not running when it was given to us, which is awesome - which is how some art cars come to us" Quiles said.

The vehicle features tools of the trade including rollers and brushes painted on the side of the car. There is also special lighting being installed to illuminate the tools and the hood of the car.

You can see the Art Car Parade roll through downtown Houston Saturday April 15. It will also be streaming live at 2 PM wherever you live stream ABC13.