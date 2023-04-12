Celebrated Houston artist among three honorees at 2023 Art Car Parade

Artist Sharon Kopriva looks back at Art Car beginnings and opens up about being honored this year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sharon Kopriva was born with her love for art. She remembers getting in trouble at school for drawing. Kopriva is now a celebrated sculptor and painter whose work has been shown at galleries around the world.

The artist has long been part of The Orange Show. The current board member first joined as a volunteer in 1982 and later participated in the first Art Car Parade.

For the first time The Orange Show, which organizes the Art Car Parade, is honoring three individuals who have made a lasting impact to Houston's creative communities. They include educator Anna Bass, the Mafrige family and Kopriva.

"It's very cool to be one of the first honored and thank you to all of you who chose me to be the first and I will do my best to live up to that honor" Kopriva said.

The parade - rain or shine - will roll through downtown Houston and Allen Parkway Saturday April 15th.

You can watch it live at 2 PM anywhere you live stream ABC13.