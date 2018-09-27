Arrested teen asked for reward money in his own capture

Arrested Texas teen asked for reward money in his own capture

PALMVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
A fugitive in south Texas asked authorities for the reward money being offered in his own capture.

Deputies in Palmview turned to Facebook to help look for the suspected thief, 19-year-old Brandon Diaz.

Diaz saw the post and thought it would be funny to leave a comment. It read, "Can I get my own reward."

Deputies responded, "We'll see you very soon."

Authorities made good on that promise, because Diaz was captured moments later.


Details on how Diaz was captured have not been immediately released.
