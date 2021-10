HPD searching for 2 suspects caught on video robbing NW Houston vape shop at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released new video as they search for the thieves who robbed a vape shop at gunpoint off the Northwest Freeway.The robbery happened July 15 around 1:30 p.m. at Vape City off SH-290 and 43rd Street.Video from the scene shows the gunman walk up to an employee at the store while pointing a handgun at him. The gunman demanded money from the cash registers and forced the employee to open the cash drawer."Where the money at? Give me the money, everything... Hurry the f--- up," the suspect could be heard demanding in the video.Meanwhile, the second suspect remained at the door as a lookout.The employee handed money from the register over to the gunman.Police say both suspects fled in a white Mercedes Benz.The gunman is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5'10" to 6'2", 180 to 200 pounds with a beard. He was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, black shoes, a Hurley cap and gloves at the time of the robbery.The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5'7" to 5'8", 140 to 150 pounds.Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.