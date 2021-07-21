HPD searching for 2 suspects caught on video robbing NW Houston vape shop at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released new video as they search for the thieves who robbed a vape shop at gunpoint off the Northwest Freeway.
The robbery happened July 15 around 1:30 p.m. at Vape City off SH-290 and 43rd Street.
Video from the scene shows the gunman walk up to an employee at the store while pointing a handgun at him. The gunman demanded money from the cash registers and forced the employee to open the cash drawer.
"Where the money at? Give me the money, everything... Hurry the f--- up," the suspect could be heard demanding in the video.
Meanwhile, the second suspect remained at the door as a lookout.
The employee handed money from the register over to the gunman.
Police say both suspects fled in a white Mercedes Benz.
The gunman is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5'10" to 6'2", 180 to 200 pounds with a beard. He was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, black shoes, a Hurley cap and gloves at the time of the robbery.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5'7" to 5'8", 140 to 150 pounds.
Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
