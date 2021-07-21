surveillance video

HPD searching for 2 suspects caught on video robbing NW Houston vape shop at gunpoint

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows 2 suspects rob NW Houston vape shop at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released new video as they search for the thieves who robbed a vape shop at gunpoint off the Northwest Freeway.

The robbery happened July 15 around 1:30 p.m. at Vape City off SH-290 and 43rd Street.

Video from the scene shows the gunman walk up to an employee at the store while pointing a handgun at him. The gunman demanded money from the cash registers and forced the employee to open the cash drawer.

"Where the money at? Give me the money, everything... Hurry the f--- up," the suspect could be heard demanding in the video.

Meanwhile, the second suspect remained at the door as a lookout.

The employee handed money from the register over to the gunman.

Police say both suspects fled in a white Mercedes Benz.

The gunman is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5'10" to 6'2", 180 to 200 pounds with a beard. He was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, black shoes, a Hurley cap and gloves at the time of the robbery.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5'7" to 5'8", 140 to 150 pounds.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonvapingbusinessrobberycaught on videocrime stopperssurveillancearmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area
2 suspects wanted in theft of beer and threat against store clerk
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News