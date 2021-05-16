Young Leukemia survivor implodes Austin flyover in Make-A-Wish opportunity

And, boom goes the dynamite!💥Thank you #Archer and @MakeAWishCSTX for helping us make today’s NB I-35 to NB US 183 flyover implosion a safe success! #My35 #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/wTTf4liPD9 — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) May 15, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Now, this is a story sure to make you smile!One Texas family is thanking officials from the Texas Department of Transportation and Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas for putting a smile on their 6-year-old son's face.Little Archer is a Leukemia survivor who recently got the opportunity to help TxDOT push the ceremonial button to implode pieces of a flyover in Austin.Two spans of the northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover were destroyed on Saturday when Archer pressed the button.He quickly jumped for joy and covered his ears as the loud explosion brought down the final sections of the bridge.TxDOT said construction in that area will take approximately four months to complete.