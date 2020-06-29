Health & Fitness

Archbishop Fiorenza with Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza has tested positive for COVID-19 after some of the priests living at the retirement residence bearing his name also tested positive for the virus, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirmed Monday morning.

The archdiocese said a member of the food service contractor team first tested positive at the Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Priest Retirement Residence, followed by a caregiver.

As a result, all of the priests still living at the residence were tested last week.

Church officials learned late Saturday night four of the priest residents tested positive for COVID-19, including Fiorenza and retired Auxiliary Bishop Vincent M. Rizzotto.

Of the remaining priests who were tested, the archidiocese said 12 tested negative and two more are still waiting for their results.

None of the four people who tested positive developed serious symptoms.

All the priests are in self-quarantine in their room for 14 days.

According to the archdiocese, no other workers or contractors have tested positive to date.

"We ask that you please pray for all those impacted by COVID-19, and in particular for all of our priests," the archdiocese said in a statement.
