Apple Wallet will soon be able to store your driver's license

Apple is touting an update to its Apple Wallet that can store more types of keys.

The app is already equipped to store car keys from some manufacturers, which will allow owners to unlock and start their vehicles remotely.

A new version of the wallet will allow users to store keys to their homes, offices or hotel rooms.

Some hotels chains and car manufacturers have had versions of digital keys through their own apps for years.

Apple says a coming update will allow users to scan their driver's licenses.

The company is working with the Transportation Security Administration to make that digital copy an acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints.
